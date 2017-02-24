AC Schnitzer Releases 30th Anniversary ACL2S Package for BMW M240i

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, AC Schnitzer has moved “beyond the standard” with a special anniversary edition ACL2S based on the BMW M240i. Set to debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, the ACL2S is said to encompass the AC Schnitzer ethos for high-quality conversions that the company has been doing for the past three decades.

The basic conversion takes the M240i from just 340 horsepower to “a generous” 400 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque thanks to an ECU reflash, a new exhaust, downpipe, and different intake. Additionally, AC Schnitzer included its fully adjustable RS suspension kit, lowering the car as well as giving the customer the option to adjust height, compression, and rebound.

The majority of the kit, however, is comprised of AC Schnitzer’s special ten-piece ACL2S wide-body kit. Included in the kit is a carbon front spoiler, front slitter, carbon side mirrors, a new set of side skirts, a rear roof spoiler, carbon fiber wing, and a carbon rear diffusor meant to keep the ACL2S planted firmly on terra firma. The company also included a set of AC Schnitzer AC1 Alloy wheels that can be had in either black or silver.

Finishing the ACL2S off, a host of interior trim pieces have been added, including an aluminum pedal set, special “One of Thirty” badging and a 3-spoke leather steering wheel with color-matched stitching.

But its performance and upgrades aren’t the real talking point, its price, however, is. The total ACL2S conversion kit, including all the fitting and registration, will cost owners $38,000, not including the cost of the car. If you include the cost of the donor car, $44,450, its price comes out to be nearly $83,000 for the ACL2S. That, is a lot of money for something that barely makes more horsepower than BMW’s own $55,000 M2.

AC Schnitzer will build only 30 examples of the ACL2S and will debut the car at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.