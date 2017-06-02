AC Schnitzer Aftermarket Kit Gives the Jaguar F-Pace Extra Growl

German tuning house AC Schnitzer now offers performance and visual modifications for the entire Jaguar F-Pace lineup. The Aachen-based company has supplied BMW, Mini, and Land Rover with upgraded parts for over thirty years. This is the first Jaguar it has ever tuned.
The Jaguar’s stock exhaust has a sharp growl, but AC Schnitzer says the sound from their kit will give the F-Pace even more grunt. They offer a stainless steel twin silencer with chromed “Sport” tailpipes or “Sport Black” tailpipes for the 2.0d and 3.0d diesel engines. AC Schnitzer also offers a remote control that allows owners to choose between a range of six sounds.
A suspension spring kit is available to drop the suspension by almost an inch to give the car a lower stance. AC Schnitzer also has a range of front spoilers for each F-Pace model variant as well as a rear roof wing.
New 22-inch two-tone alloys have also been designed for this car with matching 265/40 R22 tires. They’ll be installed with a 1.5-inch offset. Some minor interior tweaks are offered as well, including velour floor mats and a branded keyholder.
No pricing information was released, but AC Schnitzer’s suite of F-Pace tuning elements will be available in September.
