ABT Sportsline Brings 20% More Dynamism to 2018 Audi S5

Even though it has only been a few months since the unveiling of the new 2018 Audi S5, German tuner ABT is already releasing the company’s first go-faster kit for the upcoming sedan, cabriolet, and sportback. While it doesn’t take the conservative Audi to RS levels, it definitely adds to the car’s already dynamic architecture.

The standard 2018 Audi S5 is powered by a twin-turbocharged V-6 engine making 354 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque coupled to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and the company’s signature Quattro all-wheel drive. ABT’s Sportsline upgrade boils down to revised ECU calibrations and a freer flowing exhaust that allows the engine to breathe better. This amounts to a 71 hp and 36 lb-ft increase in performance, a 20 percent increase.

Per ABT, the Sportsline, even with the extra power, isn’t “overloading” the Audi’s engine, leading us to infer that ABT will likely be offering even greater increases in horsepower and torque in the near future. For those concerned about voiding their factory warranty, ABT’s Sportsline upgrade includes a two-year, 125,000-mile one.

Finishing the S5 Sportsline is a set of ABT’s rims, available in a host of colors and size options for customers to choose from.

Now, the bad news: ABT’s 2018 Audi S5 Sportsline package isn’t available in the United States. According to ABT, the Sportsline will only be available in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Italy, and Poland. However, ABT does offer other options outside of those countries through specific distributors, so there is some hope that the U.S. will see it in the future.

Speaking about the Sportsline, ABT’s Managing Director, Hans-Jurgen Abt, said, “ABT vehicles are not only quality at the highest level, but also offer extensive possibilities for individualization. Only this way we can continue to exceed high expectations.”