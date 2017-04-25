ABT Offers Powertrain and Visual Upgrades for the 2017 Volkswagen GTI

Not satisfied with your new Mk. 7 VW Golf GTI? Drop ABT a line. The German tuner remains one of the premier stops for go-fast VeeDubs, and hop-up packs for the current GTI is ABT’s bread and butter.

If you’ve got a desired level of performance, chances are ABT can make it happen. According to the ABT website configurator, the 210 hp GTI can be pushed all the way up to the 310 hp limit, if you’re willing to brave extensive powertrain modifications. It’s got the soundtrack to match the new power as well, thanks to a new quad-tip exhaust system and new downpipe with sport catalytic converter.

Visually, ABT offers up a heap of tinsel and trim to separate the relatively demure hatch from the crowd. Nearly every corner of the GTI is massaged, incorporating new aerodynamic tidbits from ABT. Up front, a new front spoiler and front grille blend with new side skirts, rear skirt, trunk lid attachment, and mirror caps. New 18- to 20-inch wheels are available as well.

The ABT GTI rides on more aggressive springs than the regular car, dropping 0.8-inches on the front and 1.0-inch on the rear. If you want to go lower, An adjustable kit is available, ranging from a 0.4 inch to 1.6 inch drop in the front. Around back, the kit cuts 0.8 inches to 1.8 inches, depending on setting.

Finally, to keep things from getting too out of hand, ABT says it upgrades the front brakes to keep things on the straight and narrow when it’s time to rein in the extra firepower.

Get in touch with ABT for pricing information.