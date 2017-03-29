A Rainy Day in a 2017 Acura NSX

SEATTLE, Washington — Rain, the kind that spritzes on your face and follows you from block to block, has been our constant companion and we’re now wishing it would stop already.

We’re in town to check out the all-new 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid, but we can’t tell you what that’s like until next week as Acura’s honchos have sworn us to secrecy. But trust us, you will not be disappointed.

Instead, we can tell you a little more about one of our favorite 2017 All-Stars — the Acura NSX. Believe it or not, the two share hybrid technology.

Although the NSX would probably not be our first choice vehicle for rainy weather driving, it’s a heck of a lot of fun anyway. Plus, in Seattle it rains a lot — an average of 36.15 inches a year, according to the website WeatherDB — making wet-weather driving an integral part of the ownership experience.

The driver’s seat of Acura’s halo car is a good place to be. It fits like a glove and it doesn’t overwhelm you with a ton of gadgetry. It’s probably one on the few supercars you can jump into and simply drive. To keep us from wrecking ourselves, British racer Stefan Wilson is our co-pilot for this quick ride.

Earlier in the morning, Acura VP and general manager Jon Ikeda told us that 400 NSXs are already in the hands of new owners and out on the road.

Driving the supercar through the North Cascades is an exercise in fun. The NSX, which can sprint from 0-60 mph in a blistering 2.7 seconds, is properly fast.

The twin-turbocharged hybrid packs a 3.5-liter V-6 engine that delivers 406 lb-ft of torque. There are two electric motors up front that add an additional 36 hp each and another in the rear that produces another 47 hp. The combined total is 573 hp and the engine is mated to a 9-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

Since we are not on the track and there are no Teslas around to race, we try and keep it within the posted speed limits. We are running it in quiet mode because of the rain and trying not to scare the neighbors surrounding a nearby golf course. Sadly, before we know it our brief time with the NSX is over and we get back to the hybrid MDX.

Could the NSX work as a daily driver? Hell yeah — just watch out for those parking curbs. As for how the hybrid technology’s implementation in the MDX SUV compares to that in the NSX, we’ll let you know next week.