The Porsche 911’s Future is Secure. The 718’s?

A new 911 should mean revamps for the 718 Cayman/Boxster. But with demand for compact sports cars in free fall, Porsche is rethinking the future of its mid-engine two-seaters.

Right now, five different options are on the table:

• Keep updating the current cars.

• A complete re-skin based on existing hardware.

• A new fully electric sports car derived from, most likely, a shortened Mission E platform.

• Bring Audi on board to boost the volume and spread the costs of an all-new small sports car.

• Discontinue the 718 twins for good.

The 718 dilemma is causing plenty of heartburn in Weissach, but Porsche R&D is walking a tightrope with all its sports car programs, having to make them more efficient, but no less emotional vehicles.

Both targets are difficult to achieve. Why? Because the new compulsory particulate filter for petrol engines and the NOx reducing measures to meet the real driving emissions norm affect the performance and the budget.

At the same time, upcoming noise regulations require seriously detuned exhaust systems that will no longer feature the popular ‘let’s wake up the neighbors’ mode.