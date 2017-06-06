Porsche 911 GT2 RS Serves Up “Absolute Brutal Power “

For the past year, we’ve spied Porsche testing its latest sports car: the upcoming 911 GT2 RS. Scant details have leaked out of Stuttgart, leaving us to pick apart every spy shot available for clues as to its method of propulsion. Then Porsche gave our friends at Evo Magazine a ride in the newest widow-maker and dropped a ton of details on everything that makes this beast hum.

Powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged engine based on the current 991.2 generation 911 Turbo S, output will be greater than 641 bhp and 553 lb-ft of twist according to Porsche’s Andreas Preuninger — final numbers are yet to be disclosed as the car is still being homologated for production. Sending that enormity of thrust to the rear wheels and the rear wheels alone will be Porsche’s tremendous PDK gearbox. Sorry manual fans, this car is about one thing and one thing only, outright speed.

And that’s exactly what Porsche’s engineers were going for as the 911 GT2 RS runs suspension components that are nearly the same specification as the brand’s 911 Cup car runs, including a specific specification for the notoriously treacherous Nürburgring Nordschleife, where the car has been testing. Spring rates at the front are doubled, while the rears are “significantly higher.” The only difference between the Cup car and the 911 GT2 RS suspension’s pickup points is a single non-solid joint connection in the car’s rear wheel steering system.

Additionally, because Porsche used PDK only, this allowed engineers to use the brand’s electronically controlled locking differential, which allows anywhere from 0-100 percent lock up depending on the situation.

“I like this absolute brutal power that this has, but it’s a joy to drive on the track, it’s so precise, it’s so nimble and agile and a lot easier to drive than a 997 GT2 RS, which was a brute, to the point where you couldn’t handle it sometimes,” Preuninger told Evo.

Aiding traction are 20-inch wheels up front, shod with 265/35ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and 21-inch wheels at the back with 325/30ZR21s. The tires, according to Porsche, were specifically developed by Michelin and Porsche for the 911 GT2 RS.

Weight is also a key factor in the car’s formula and is expected to be less than 3,300 pounds; a stat easily achievable with the optional Weissach Package, which includes magnesium wheels, a titanium cage, and a lighter carbon-fiber roof. Customers can also choose to have the A/C, radio, and infotainment deleted from the car.

Stopping Porsche’s monster are standard carbon ceramic brakes, the front being directly cooled by NACA ducts in the car’s hood. Braking then, shouldn’t be an issue. However, keeping the massive boosted engine cool was, but Porsche came up with an interesting solution — water injection.

Like the BMW M4 GTS, the 911 GT2 RS makes use of a five-liter water tank that sprays water into the intercooler and helps drop intake temperatures by as much as 15 degrees. This allows Porsche to run a higher boost pressure without fear of the engine self-immolating.

“It’s not just a chipped Turbo S,” Preuninger told the magazine, “It’s a completely re-engineered car.”

Both Evo and Preuninger were wary to provide too many more details, but pre-production units are supposedly coming off the Zuffenhausen assembly line in the next few weeks.

Pricing, like its power and debut date, are still up in the air, but given the 911 GT2 RS is the ultimate Porsche 911, a price starting with a two isn’t out of the realm of possibilities.