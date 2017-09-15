Eight Fantastic Ferraris from the 70th Anniversary Party in Maranello

Last weekend, Ferrari celebrated its 70th anniversary at its Maranello, Italy headquarters and we were there to take part in the event. We already brought you results from the RM Sotheby’s Leggenda e Passione auction at the Fiorano test track and now we have eight Ferraris worthy of your attention from the Concours d’Elegance held the following day.

1969 Dino 206 GT

While the initial Dino series of mid-engined road cars had its Pininfarina styling strongly rooted in past sports racers, the model does not carry much competition history. That said, a few were raced in-period, including this example which finished 9th in class and 36th overall at the 1969 12 Hours of Sebring. The red 206 GT in the background was once owned and heavily crashed by rock music legend, Eric Clapton.

1986 Ferrari Testarossa Spyder

The Testarossa, with its namesake red-painted intake plenums and iconic side strakes is one of the most celebrated supercars the world has yet seen. While roofless Testarossas were popular aftermarket conversions, this car is the only factory-built Spyder, commissioned by none other than trend-setting Gianni Agnelli, Fiat’s jet-setting former CEO, to celebrate his 20th anniversary at Ferrari’s parent company. It was recently sold at an Artcurial auction and also won best Grand Touring Ferrari at the Ferrari 70 concours.

1956 Ferrari 250 GT “Zagato”

The best-looking Ferrari of all time? That’s up for debate, but this Zagato-bodied 250 GT must certainly be a contender. The two-tone dark blue and white paint scheme shows off Zagato’s trademark double-bubble roof and suitably widened rear fenders—all handcrafted in lightweight aluminum. Bellissimo!

1953 340MM

Named after the 1000-mile Italian road race this model would win in 1953—the Mille Miglia—it also set a new record doing it, with an average speed for the distance of over 88 mph. That may not sound like much, but consider both the car, the conditions, and the year and it starts getting much more impressive. This same car also won the Giro di Sicilia road race in the same year and was chosen as the competition car concours winner at the Ferrari 70 celebration.

1967 412 P

Just four 412 P models were built to contend international endurance races in 1967—and race, this car did. This exact car racked up miles at Daytona, SpaFrancorchamps, and Monthlery, (it finished in second place at the latter). After its racing days were over, it was sold to Dean Martin Jr., son of the famous Rat Pack crooner of the same name, who converted this car for road use and daily-drove it around Los Angeles to get to his acting gigs.

1957 500 TRC

Essentially the ultimate evolution of Ferrari’s 1950s four-cylinder sports racers, this car was named 500 TRC and used a similar body to the successful, 12-cylinder 250 TR. The car’s numeric moniker comes from the displacement per liter (500cc), while TRC stands for Testa Rossa (red head) and C for Appendix C regulations which the car fell under. Two examples are shown here, the brighter red version having been delivered new to California Ferrari importer and racer John von Neumann.

1992 F40

This car was converted for race use by its first owner and driven in the 1992 and ’93 Italian GT Championships in Ferrari Club Italia livery. Its racing modifications use the rare Le Mans spec F40 as a basis.

1962 400 SuperAmerica

A very limited series of car, the 4.0-liter V-12 SuperAmerica was designed as the ultimate in Grand Touring cars—capable of crossing continents at sustained triple-digit speed in comfort, elegance, luxury and safety. If you were on Enzo Ferrari’s short list of preferred clients, you too could have taken delivery of a SuperAmerica—much like the first American owner of this car did after its appearance on Pininfarina’s stand at the 1962 Turin Motor Show.