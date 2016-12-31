60 Percent of U.S. Drivers Are Unfamiliar with EVs, Survey Says

A recent survey suggests we still have a long way to go when it comes to educating the public about plug-in vehicles. Sixty percent of U.S. drivers said they were unaware about electric cars, and 80 percent have never ridden in or driven one, according to data from Altman Vilandrie & Company.

When drivers were asked about reasons they wouldn’t opt for an EV, 85 percent noted a lack of charging stations. Other reasons include high costs (83 percent) and uncertainty over how long they would take to charge (74 percent). The survey also notes that range anxiety is a widespread concern, no matter how long a person’s commute. It was an issue for 87 percent of those with a commute of more than three hours, and 72 percent of those with commutes under one hour a day.

Despite some of these negative numbers, the electric future doesn’t look so bad if you consider other stats. Of the 2,500 customers surveyed, just 3 percent said they currently own an EV, although 10 percent said they plan to buy one as their next vehicle. And 60 percent of drivers who said they have experienced an EV reported enjoying it, while only 8 percent said they didn’t enjoy the experience. The strategy consulting group behind the survey noted that $35,000 is the magic price point that would greatly help expand consumer adoption of EVs.

“Price matters, and our analysis shows that more affordable models would go a long way to changing the perception that EVs are luxury items for the urban elite,” said Altman Vilandrie & Company Director Soumen Ganguly, in a statement. “Both electric and self-driving vehicles are the future of personal transportation but carmakers need to make sure consumers are excited about going electric now, and that goes beyond the obvious environmental benefits.”

Finally, the survey noted that drivers older than 65 were more likely to go for an EV from Ford or Volkswagen, while younger buyers were more attracted to Mercedes and Tesla.