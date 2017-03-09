6 Highlights From Citroen’s Unique History

To celebrate the upcoming 100-year anniversary of French automaker Citroën in 2019, the Mullin Automotive Museum is featuring an in-depth retrospective of the company’s history. Citroën is known for its iconic styling and innovative automotive design. 46 of Citroën’s risk-taking vehicles are on display, and we thought we’d single out some of the highlights elements we think make this automaker one of the most unique of the past century.

“Citroën: The Man, The Marque, The Mystique” will run from Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 through Spring 2018 at the Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard, California.

The Logo

Andre Citroën graduated from École Polytechnique in 1900 with a degree in engineering. He started his eponymous car company in 1919, choosing a logo inspired by the double chevron helical gear that Citroën was instrumental in developing. Eventually this herringbone design would be used in the rear axle of his cars and revolutionize the automotive industry. It also found its way onto massive ships including the Titanic.

The Innovative Traction Avant

In 1934, Citroën made its technical revolution mark with the Traction Avant, the first mass-produced front-wheel drive vehicle — and one of the first to feature unibody construction. The use of an independent suspension on all four wheels made this car a true pioneer. This innovation became the blueprint for today’s automobile, including the Toyota Camry, Honda Civic, Mazda3, etc. However, fast development and massive marketing efforts proved to be too great a financial burden and caused Citroën’s ultimate bankruptcy in December of that same year.

The Use of Corrugated Metal

Designed in 1948 to compete with post-war economy cars like the Beetle, the Deux Cheveaux — 2CV — is a front-engine, front- wheel-drive workhorse made for the working class. Over five million were made until production ended in 1990. The corrugated metal on the early CV, the H Van, and other utility “work” vehicles was initially used for added strength without added weight. We also think it gives these cars a signature look that is immediately identifiable as a Citroën.

The Citroen DS Brake Lights

In 1955 when the DS (pronounced “day-ESS,” which is also French for “Goddess”) was first introduced it was like nothing ever seen before (we also might venture to say since). The beautiful streamlined body of the post-war DS19 Berline shocked the audience at the 1955 Paris Motor Show. André Lefèbvre, former designer and driver of the Voisin Laboratoire, clearly incorporated elements from his time with aviation pioneer Gabriel B. Voisin. The unique positioning of the brake lights at the top corners of the rear window and use of the rear quarter panels to cover the wheels are just two elements that make it stand out on the road. And if that’s not special enough, the DS was also the first production car with disc brakes.

Interior Comfort

Ask anyone who’s been in one how comfortable a Citroën is and they’ll tell you, very. Maybe it’s the “ahead of its time” hydropneumatic suspension that absorbs bumps in the road, but we’re willing to bet it has something to do with the seats. Channeled leather, which looks like it belongs on Winston Churchill’s club chairs, wraps the benches of the luxurious DS Pallas. The leather buckets of the SM are highly adjustable and equipped with roll padding. All we need is brandy and a cigar.

The Color Palette

Albatross Beige, Orient Blue, Moss Green, Rose Grey, Bordeaux, Sable Metallic, Sunflower Yellow, Rio Red, Tenere Orange, Swan White, Borely Ivory, Bronze, Burnt Straw, Sea Mist … we could go on, but you get the point. The color of a Citroën is as exquisite as the names suggest. Greens are verdant and lush, blues deep and mythic, reds majestic and bold. The French certainly know how to romanticize paint jobs.

Additional photography courtesy of Mullin Automotive Museum