The Porsche Effect or 50 Reasons to Visit the Petersen Automotive Museum

Like Porsches? Well, don’t miss the Petersen Automotive Museum’s latest exhibit, The Porsche Effect, which opens on February 3 in Los Angeles, California.

The museum partnered with Porsche Cars North America and the collection of 50 sports cars is hyped as “the most comprehensive Porsche display outside of Stuttgart.”

“Over a year in the making, ‘The Porsche Effect’ will capture the innovative and iconic spirit of Porsche, showcasing the marque’s many contributions to automotive engineering and the motorsports world,” said Peter Mullin, Petersen chairman, in a statement.

“We are thrilled to share this incredible history with the public in an experience that both passionate enthusiasts and casual fans will surely appreciate and enjoy.”

Porsche is celebrating its 70 years of building sports cars this year and the timely show is a must see for fans of the iconic brand.

In addition to the cars, the exhibit also features historical documents and artifacts—plus, there will also be an all-new Porsche-dedicated vault tour to experience.

“Within my responsibility I have at Porsche, none is greater than the commitment of looking after our great brand,” said Klaus Zellmer, Porsche Cars North America President/CEO, said in a release.

“With that, of course, comes the compulsion to support and honor our rich heritage…We are looking forward to sharing the story of Porsche through rare and seldom seen artifacts and display elements, in addition to some of the most iconic cars or all time.”

One gem not to miss is the 928 H50 study, a rare four-door prototype that’s on exclusive loan from The Porsche Museum.

Visitors can also see a 1938 Berlin-Rome Type 64 race car, 906 race car, 919 endurance racer, 1955 Porsche 356 Continental Cabriolet, X83 Turbo S Flachbau 964, Type 953 911, Gulf 917K, Jägermeister 962, Porsche 935 K3 Le Mans winner, 901, and many more on display.

The Porsche Effect will be presented in the museum’s Mullin Grand Salon through January 27, 2019.