Turbo Wrangler’s 368 Horsepower Now Listed as “Not Rated” According to NHTSA

Late last week, we got some very exciting news. A document was discovered on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website that appeared to list the 2018 Wrangler’s 2.0-liter turbocharged engine making 368 hp.

It was a little hard to believe that Fiat Chrysler would put a 2.0-liter engine with that much boost into production, but as far as we could tell, that’s what the document said. To make matters even more complicated, the document has been changed only a few days later.

If you head to FCA’s 2018 Truck/MPV Vehicle Identification Number Code Guide on NHTSA’s website, the document now lists the 2.0T’s output as “NR.” A footnote below the chart makes it clear that “NR” means “not rated.”

What this change actually means, though, is still not clear. The FCA representative we spoke to didn’t say the initial 368-hp figure was incorrect, only that he couldn’t comment. And changing the document to say the engine isn’t yet rated still doesn’t prove it was a typo.

So the reason for the change could be that FCA doesn’t want the world to know how much power its 2.0-liter turbo makes just yet. But it could also be any number of other reasons.

Sadly, when we reached out to FCA for clarification, we were told there would be “no comment at this time.” So unless we can squeeze a more detailed comment out of FCA’s public relations team, it looks like the turbocharged Wrangler’s actual horsepower rating will stay a mystery until the official announcement.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription required)