30th Annual Seal Beach Classic Car Show Photo Gallery

SEAL BEACH, California — Last weekend we dropped by the 30th Annual Seal Beach Classic Car Show to ogle all the vintage rides and were not disappointed.

Main Street was crowded with over 550 automobiles from 1979 and older with a couple dozen vintage motorcycles, and a number of NHRA Dragster/Funnycars near the pier as well. Everywhere you looked there seemed to be an endless row of near mint vintage vehicles.

Thousands of enthusiasts and collectors made the annual pilgrimage to check out the free ocean side event that’s been a Southern California institution for three decades now.

Highlights from this year’s show included a 1923 Ford T-Bucket hot rod, a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette convertible, and a 1968 Shelby Fastback GT500 to name just a few.

There were also a number of classic Porsches, Jaguars, and Volkswagens, but all of the American beauties easily out numbered them.

In case you missed it, check out a photo gallery below of some of this year’s most interesting participants.