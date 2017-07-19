Mercedes-Benz Builds 300,000th G-Class

Few automobiles have a full and storied history as the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. Originally built as a pure off-road military vehicle, the G-Wagen quickly developed a cult-like following among the upper classes around the world. And while waiting for the latest iteration of the classic boxy design to debut, Mercedes-Benz has announced that the company has built the 300,000th G-Wagen.
The G-Wagen has been in production since 1979, and has been produced by Mercedes-Benz’s partner, Magna Steyr — not the company that builds rifles — since the G-Wagen’s inception. Since then, the G-Wagen has largely remained the same, retaining much of the original architecture, but thoroughly updating the engines and interior to stay up with market demands.
The 300,000th G-Wagen was finished in Designo Mauritus Blue Metallic with black leather seats and contrasting white stitching, and features a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine lifted from the brand’s other automobiles, including many of its new AMG offerings. The 300,000th G-Wagen additionally features the same rugged body-on-frame design, and comes with Mercedes-Benz’s Off-Road package which features 16-inch wheels, more rugged all-terrain tires, headlight guards, and a roof rack made to keep up with all your off-road adventures.
According to the company, the 300,000th G-Wagen won’t go to a customer, but will become a showcase of the car’s lineage and attributes and be heavily featured on Mercedes-Benz’s social media channels, as well as go on a few adventures which can be followed through the hashtag, #Gventure300k.
“The G-Class has been produced by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria, on behalf of Mercedes-Benz since 1979. Today our off-road icon is more successful than ever. The production of 300,000 G-Class models is an impressive milestone,” said Dr. Gunnar Güthenke, head of the off-road products at Mercedes-Benz, in a statement.
“The team which has contributed substantially to this success includes employees who have been part of the story of the G-Class for 38 years. We have enjoyed decades of successful cooperation with Magna Steyr in the production of the G-Class.”
The next generation 2019 G-Wagen will likely debut this fall, either at the Frankfurt auto show in September, or the Los Angeles auto show in November. The new G-Wagen will be the first extensive redesign since the off-roader’s inception in 1979.
Comments
We’ve Temporarily Removed Comments
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.