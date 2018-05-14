The Best Photos from Viva Las Vegas 2018!

The Viva Las Vegas show at The Orleans Hotel and Casino attracts huge crowds every year as people take a step back in time to the era of lead sleds, pin up girls, and greasers. We got to Vegas on Thursday as all the cars were rolling into the parking lot in preparation for the main event on Saturday, where there will be a massive car show along with live music outside as thousands of people come to see the festivities.

This show is known for attracting fantastic examples of period-correct gassers, traditional hot rods, true kustoms, and interesting rat rods. There is something for everyone here, and one of our favorite parts about the show are the unique and rare cars that are scattered about the parking lot with models we’re more used to seeing. There’s chopped tops, flaked roofs, and miles of pinstriping, so take a look through this massive gallery from Viva Las Vegas 2018 to see what you’re missing!