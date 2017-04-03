Techart Celebrates 30 Years of Tuning Porsches

Germany has long produced some of the best driving cars on the planet. But for as long as the country has been churning out brilliant machines, there’s always been someone who believes they can take that excellent sports car canvas and make it better. Techart is one of the oldest in the business. Known for its death-metal outlook, Techart doesn’t just slap some things together and call it quits. It takes every aspect of what makes a Porsche a Porsche and cranks the dial up to 13, as evidenced by its latest creation, the Techart GTstreet R.

Now the company is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a walk down memory lane and featuring some of the brand’s most iconic offerings from years long past. Founded in 1987 by Thomas Behringer and Matthias Krauss, Techart Automobildesign began in Fellbach, Germany, with the presentation of the brand’s first “aerokit” for the Porsche 928. As an homage to the company’s first kit and in celebration of its anniversary, Techart recently released a new version of the original kit dubbed, the Techart Coupe.

Only a year later, Techart moved to Leonberg and proceeded to modify 964-generation 911s, a path that the company continues to this day. Through the 1990s, Techart kept expanding and building new products, including a supercharger conversion for the 993-generation 911 that resulted in 462 horsepower.

Later, Techart would begin modifying the first-gen Boxster to great success. However, it wasn’t until 2001 when Techart first presented the GTstreet program to the world, for the 996 generation 911 Turbo, that Techart would debut the company’s first fully functional aerodynamic package.

When Porsche introduced the Cayenne, like the Boxster before it, Techart saw an open market and began tuning the full-size SUV. Still, the Techart GTstreet R is our favorite and the wildest example of the bunch in the photo gallery below.

Here’s hoping for 30 more years of ridiculous creations from Techart.