2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53, E53 Coupe, and E53 Cabriolet World Premiere

Three 2019 Mercedes-AMG 53-series models—a CLS sedan, E-Class Coupe, and E-Class Cabriolet made their world premiere at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

The new 2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53, E53 Coupe, and E53 Cabriolet replace the 43-series models and should appeal to most AMG lovers.

For starters, they all share a new-electrified 3.0-liter six-cylinder inline engine that offers 429 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque.

Mercedes claims its EQ Boost starter-alternator adds an additional 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque to the 53 models. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and is available with standard 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive.

Mercedes-AMG CLS53 Gallery

New 53-series models feature a twin-blade radiator grille with a black lattice pattern, an A-wing inspired front bumper, AMG side sill panels, rear bumper with diffuser insert, plus round twin tailpipe trim in chrome. The lip spoiler on the trunk is optionally available in carbon fiber.

“With the new 53-series models we are extending our portfolio in a first step towards a hybridized future with a leading-edge combination of sporty design, performance and efficiency. The basis for this is a contemporary drive configuration in the form of a six-cylinder in-line engine with electric auxiliary compressor, EQ Boost starter-alternator and 48 V on-board electrical system,” said Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG head honcho, in a statement.

“The very spontaneous response to accelerator pedal input, the precision and the design focusing on driving dynamics are hallmark features of AMG. As such we are providing an additional lifestyle-oriented customer group with a further attractive offering from Affalterbach.”

The EQ Boost starter-alternator combines a starter motor and alternator in an electric motor that is fitted between the six-cylinder in-line engine and transmission. It charges via an electric auxiliary compressor and an exhaust that helps scoot the AMG CLS 53 from 0 to 60 mph in a claimed 4.4 seconds says Mercedes.

Power for the 48 V on-board electrical system is generated by the EQ Boost starter-alternator says AMG tech wizards. Additionally, there are five drive modes that include Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Coupe Gallery

The four-door CLS53 rolls on 19-inch light-alloy wheels, and optional 20-inch wheels are available. Interiors get model-specific, exclusive appointments, luxurious materials, and other goodies.

All feature dual high-resolution displays with 12.3-inch screens that blend into a Widescreen Cockpit.

The large display with virtual instruments can be seen in the driver’s field of vision, as well as a central display above the center console. Infotainment system functions can also be operated via the touchpad and by voice control.

The sports seats get red seat belts plus trim elements in carbon fiber and there’s a new AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather for the driver.

AMG says the new 53-series models receive more options than the preceding 43-series models. Interior options in leather and designo interiors are available from classic black with red or gray contrasting topstitching, for the AMG E53 Coupe and Cabriolet.

There are now also combinations in black/saddle brown, black/white, black/classic red, designo titian red/macchiato beige and designo titanium gray/black.

For the AMG CLS53, there is also a choice of color combinations in macchiato beige/magma gray, black/Bengal red and espresso brown/magma gray.

The rear seat row has also been redesigned with three full-size seats says the maker.

Standard tech doodads for the AMG CLS53 include Active Braking Assist, Attention Assist, and Pre Safe protection.

An optional Driving Assistance Package offers Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Braking Assist with Cross-Traffic Function, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, and Pre-Safe Plus.

Mercedes says an exclusive Edition 1 will be available for the AMG CLS53 in a fine copper color with leather upholstery in black Nappa and copper-colored contrasting topstitching throughout the instrument panel, steering wheel, armrests, center console, door panels, and floor mats.

The 2019 Mercedes-AMG 53-series models go on sale in the U.S. by late 2018.

Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet Gallery