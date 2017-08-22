20th Annual El Segundo Main Street Car Show is Alive & Kicking

EL SEGUNDO, California — Southern California’s influence on and reflection of America’s car culture is undeniable, but it’s not just a thing of sweet reminiscence.

It’s alive and kicking, as witnessed at this past weekend’s 2017 El Segundo Main Street Car Show, which brought out everything from modern exotics to the collectible classic and certifiably bizarre. It’s a hodgepodge of automotive Americana—and it’s great.

If you’ve never been, El Segundo is a small beach town near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Despite its proximity to the airport and the large Chevron facility that gave the town its name, El Segundo’s ambiance is closer to the sleepy, small town end of the spectrum than the bustling metropolitan borough one.

That isn’t to say there’s nothing to do there. Quite the opposite, in fact, as restaurants and bars along El Segundo’s Main Street and surrounding areas offer some of the best eating and drinking in West Los Angeles, from the heady beer garden atmosphere of Rock & Brews to the chill brunch vibes of Sausal, there’s something for everyone.

And that’s before you even get to the cars. Hot rods, supercars, kit cars, old English runabouts, muscle cars, American iron, low riders, you name it—if there’s someone in the L.A. area who loves it, chances are good at least one example was cruising the drag in El Segundo over the weekend.

Check out the gallery to see just a sampling of the cars on display. Maybe it’ll inspire you to come on out yourself, or even bring your car to show, when it comes back for its 21st edition in 2018.