/ 2030 Jeep Wrangler DJ Wins 2018 Drive for Design Contest

Say hello to the winner of this year’s FCA 2018 Drive for Design contest—the 2030 Jeep Wrangler DJ. The winning sketch is by Eduard Cret, a senior from the Design and Architecture Senior High in Miami, Florida.

Cret’s futuristic Wrangler sports the DJ trim with a matt black paint with bright orange and red lines that seem to pulsates around the lower half of the Jeep’s body.

Its jammin’ grille looks like an electrified equalizer, the hood has two deep scoops, and its windshield is fused with the moonroof. The two-door has two golf club sized monitor/mirrors with red, yellow, and orange turn signals. It rolls on big tires with five pointed star rims.

Emily Bryson, also from Miami, took the number two spot with a fantastic creation called the Wrangler Victus. The silver Wrangler with yellow pillars looks like a lunar rover with big and blocky rubber for snow runs and looks ideal for driving in extremely cold temperatures like around the earth’s north and south poles.

Jinho So of Canisius High School in Buffalo, New York nabbed third place with fantastic sketches of jet fighter-like Jeeps that look ready to take flight.

The three winning students get to spend a day at FCA’s Product Design Office for one-on-ones with professional designers and receive a two-week summer automotive design course at Lawrence Technological University.

They also score a new Apple iPad, Apple Pencil, Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16, and an all-expense-paid trip to the EyesOn Design Automotive Design Exhibition in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan.

“Six years ago, we created the Drive for Design contest to create awareness about the various career paths available in automotive design. We wanted to connect with young artists early in their curriculum and help guide them in the right direction to begin a career in automotive design,” said Mark Trostle, FCA design head, in a statement.

“The creative perspective on all this year’s submissions were inventive and exceptional as you could truly see the inspiration, objective, and emotion behind each concept.”