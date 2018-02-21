2019 Volvo V60 Launches in Sweden

Swedish station wagons are as tasty as Swedish meatballs. We already love the V90, but if that’s too much wagon—the midsize 2019 Volvo V60 was made especially for you.

Volvo’s five-door, premium estate wagon was recently launched in the driveway of a family home in Stockholm, Sweden.

“The family estate driver is an important customer for our business and has been for generations,” said Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo Cars president/CEO in a statement.

“The new V60 honors that tradition, but also takes it much further.”

The stylish, 2019 V60 seats five, rides on Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, and is available with two plug-in hybrid powertrain options. The new T6 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid offers 340 hp and the T8 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid offers 390 hp.

Volvo states that the regular gas options can be had with its T5 or T6 powerplants and diesel fans in certain markets can get D3 or D4 engines.

Standard safety features include advanced driver support systems found in the 90 Series and XC60. The City Safety with Autobrake technology uses automatic braking and detection systems to assist the driver in avoiding potential collisions.

Volvo says it is the only system on the market to recognize pedestrians, cyclists, and large animals—especially moose—if you happen to live near any. City Safety engages auto-braking to mitigate oncoming collisions we are told.

Volvo says its Pilot Assist system has been upgraded with improved cornering performance and the V60 also features Run-off Road Mitigation and Oncoming Lane Mitigation. Nice.

Volvo’s 4G Sensus infotainment system is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay friendly and features a tablet-style touch screen that combines car functions, navigation, connected services, and entertainment apps—but good luck finding the AM radio controls with it.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but you can expect to see it arriving at your local dealerships this fall. Just watch out for wayward moose in the meantime.