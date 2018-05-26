2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Gets $20,910 Starting Price

The 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback marks a big step in the right direction for a nameplate that has been known in recent years for its boring styling and driving dynamics. Now, Toyota has revealed pricing and fuel economy numbers for the Corolla hatch.

The 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback will start at $20,910, including $920 destination charge, for an SE model with the six-speed manual transmission. Meanwhile, the manual-equipped XSE trim level will start at $23,910. The CVT will be an extra $1,100 on either model.

The Corolla hatchback’s starting price is $425 more than that of the Corolla iM it replaces, but it still undercuts much of its C-segment hatchback competition. The Honda Civic hatchback starts at $21,045, while the Mazda3 hatch starts at $21,285, the Chevrolet Cruze hatch starts at $21,320, the Ford Focus hatch starts at $21,415, and the Volkswagen Golf starts at $21,760. The Subaru Impreza five-door is slightly cheaper starting at $19,855, as are both Korean options. The Kia Forte5 and Hyundai Elantra GT start at $19,195 and $20,235, respectively.

Options for the Corolla hatch will be relatively streamlined. All Corolla hatchbacks come standard with the Entune 3.0 infotainment system, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and the Amazon Alexa voice assistant, but the SE Preferred package will get you App Suite and Toyota Connected telematics services and a blind spot monitoring system for $1,400. The XSE Preferred package includes a premium JBL eight-speaker, 800-watt audio system, Toyota Connected services, onboard navigation, and Qi-compatible wireless charging capability for $1,600. Adaptive headlights are a $415 standalone option, and the $395 Blizzard Pearl is the only premium paint color.

Under the hood, the Corolla hatchback gets a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter inline-four rated at 168 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque. That engine can be pretty efficient, but just how efficient depends on the trim level and transmission choice. The Corolla hatch SE with the CVT is the fuel-miser of the lineup, EPA-rated at 32/42/36 mpg city/highway/combined. But that same drivetrain combo in the XSE, which rides on 18-inch wheels rather than 16s, only yields 30/38/33 mpg. The SE manual is rated 28/37/31 mpg, and numbers for the XSE manual are still pending. The base CVT Corolla hatch gets better mpgs than the most efficient Corolla sedan, the Corolla Eco, which is rated at 30/40/34 mpg.

The 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback goes on sale this summer.