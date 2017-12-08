2019 Toyota Avalon Teased Ahead of Detroit Auto Show

The 2019 Toyota Avalon will debut at the Detroit auto show in January, the automaker has revealed today. If this teaser image is any indication, the large sedan could adopt a much more aggressive look as it enters its fifth generation.

The photo shows what appears to be new headlamps with unusual light graphics. It looks like the Avalon will feature a clamshell hood, given the lack of visible cut lines. The model could receive a large, gaping grille much like the one on the new 2018 Camry.

Currently, the flagship looks noticeably more conservative than Toyota’s other sedans. It’s unclear if buyers in this category will appreciate an especially bold design, although it seems to work for the Nissan Maxima. Expect the new Avalon to feature higher-end features than the current model, possibly including an available dual-panel moonroof and head-up display.

Toyota hasn’t revealed powertrain options for the new Avalon, but it’s likely the model will pack a V-6 engine making over 300 hp. A hybrid option will also likely be available again for this generation.

Hopefully a redesign will boost slowing Avalon sales in the U.S. Toyota has sold 30,156 copies during the first 11 months of the year, down 29.9 percent from the same period last year.

The Avalon originally debuted in North America for the 1995 model year. The current generation debuted for 2013 before undergoing a refresh for 2016. It is built exclusively at Toyota’s manufacturing facility in Kentucky.