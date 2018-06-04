2019 Subaru WRX and STI Go Gray for Limited Series

Over the weekend Subaru unleashed the 2019 WRX and STI Series.Gray models at the 2018 Subaru Tecnica International Boxerfest in Landover, Maryland.

The annual Subaru festival, which hosts thousands of fans, was the backdrop for the premiere of the new limited edition. The Cool Gray Khaki painted sedans with exclusive Crystal Black Silica badging will be offered in a limited production run of 750 WRXs and 250 STIs.

The WRX Series.Gray packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter flat-four cylinder that offers 268 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque mated exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission. It sports foldable exterior mirrors and rolls on black 18-inch alloy wheels.

It is based on the WRX Premium that includes the Performance Package with Ultrasuede-trimmed Recaro seats, 8-way power driver’s seat, JURID front brake pads, and a moonroof delete. The Rex also features LED headlights, LED fog lights, a push-button start, and retails for $33,480.

The STI Series.Gray gets a 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-four that makes 310 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque, also mated to a six-speed manual. It gets all of the above but rolls on black 19-inch alloy wheels instead.

Other goodies include a black STI logo on its silver finished Brembo brake calipers, upgraded Bilstein STI sport-tuned suspension with dampers for the inverted-strut front suspension and double wishbone rear suspension.

Inside gets black Ultrasuede with Carbon Black Leather bolster and Ultrasuede steering wheel with red stitching.

The Series.Gray STI starts at $40,580. Subaru says both flavors will arrive at dealers in the fall.