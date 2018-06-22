2019 Subaru Crosstrek Priced to Start at $22,870

For the 2018 model year, Subaru completely redesigned the Crosstrek, giving it a new platform, updated engine, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Now, the crossover is back for 2019 with expanded feature availability. The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek starts at $22,870, an increase of $160.

The base model gets you standard features such as all-wheel drive, a 6.5-inch infotainment screen, remote keyless entry, 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, and a six-speed manual transmission. Once again, upgrading to a CVT costs $1,000.

EyeSight, Subaru’s suite of driver assistance technologies, is now available on any trim level. It includes pre-collision braking and throttle management, lane departure and sway warning, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. On the base model with the CVT, there is a new option package with EyeSight along with a color LCD display for the instrument cluster, overhead console shower light, and tire pressure monitoring system with individual tire pressure display.

Premium models start at $23,870 with the manual or $24,870 with the CVT. Standard features include a retractable cargo cover, cargo tray, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, heated front seats and exterior mirrors, and dual rear USB ports. The Premium model also receives an updated 6.5-inch multimedia system that now has a single-disc CD player, SiriusXM All Access Radio, SiriusXM Travel Link, and the latest Subaru Safety and Security services. EyeSight is available on a few option packages, bringing along the LCD color display and individual tire pressure displays. Last year, the Premium trim started at $23,510.

Sitting at the top of the lineup is the Crosstrek Limited, standard with the CVT and priced from $28,170. That’s up from $27,210 last year. The model now comes with X-Mode with Hill Descent Control, an 8-inch infotainment system that adds voice activated controls, Bluetooth hands-free text messaging, 18-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish, keyless access, push-button start, and six-way power driver seat. Along with EyeSight, the model now comes standard with reverse automatic braking and high beam assist, as well as steering responsive headlights and blind spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert.

Subaru hasn’t announced prices for the new Crosstrek hybrid. Unlike the previous iteration, this new version will be a plug-in hybrid with a pure EV mode. The standard Crosstrek features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque, but Subaru hasn’t released power figures for the hybrid model.