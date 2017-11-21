2019 Subaru Ascent SUV Rises Again in Teaser

Subaru has given us our best look yet at what to expect on the new Ascent before it debuts at the L.A. auto show next week. The teaser image above shows the three-row crossover looking much like a conventional Subaru.

It’s hard to glean much from the shadowy image, but the headlights don’t look like the ones on the radical Ascent concept that debuted in April. The model also appears boxier than the concept with a less shapely liftgate and D-pillar, although it looks like the concept’s character line accentuating the wheel arches made it to production. Inside, we can see brown leather seats, hinting that Subaru has given this crossover the premium treatment.

Expect power to come from a new turbocharged horizontally-opposed 2.4-liter flat-four with direct injection. No other powertrain details have been revealed at this time.

Much like Volkswagen’s new Atlas, the 2019 Subaru Ascent was made specifically for the North American market. Subaru will begin production of the SUV in Lafayette, Indiana, starting in 2018.

The Ascent will fill the gap left by the Tribeca that was discontinued in 2014. This model had only a small third row, so Subaru is calling the Ascent its first full three-row SUV.

The 2019 Subaru Ascent will debut on November 28 ahead of the 2017 L.A. auto show public days.