2019 Subaru Ascent Priced from $32,970

The 2019 Subaru Ascent will arrive in dealerships this summer with a starting price of $32,970, the automaker announced today. At that price, the Subaru is more expensive than the base 2018 Volkswagen Atlas ($31,675), Honda Pilot ($31,875), and Hyundai Santa Fe ($31,830).
Standard features on the Ascent include a 6.5-inch multimedia screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, three-zone auto climate control, and four USB ports. The Ascent also comes standard with EyeSight technologies, including automatic pre-collision braking, lane departure and sway warning, and adaptive cruise control.
The next trim up costs $35,170. Upgrading to the Premium trim level brings a power driver seat, spill-resistant cloth upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear seat climate controls, heated front seats, and an upgraded 8.0-inch infotainment system. It also receives a towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds, the maximum for the Ascent lineup. In terms of safety, Premium adds blind-spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert over the base model.
Next up is the Limited trim, priced from $39,970. These models add leather-trimmed upholstery as well as LED steering responsive headlights, power rear liftgate with height memory, six USB ports, keyless access with push-button start, and more.
At the top of the lineup sits the Touring. This model, which goes for $45,670, boasts Java Brown leather seats and an upgraded leather heated steering wheel with a woodgrain-pattern finish. Also look for eight USB ports, navigation, a surround sound system with 14 speakers, panoramic power moonroof, and three-mode ventilated front seats.
All Ascents come with a CVT and a 2.4-liter turbo flat-four with 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. Both seven- and eight-passenger versions are available in the lineup. The base model is only available in the eight-seat configuration, and the top Touring trim can only be had with seven seats.
