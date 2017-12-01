2019 Saleen 1 Unveiled with a $100,000 Price Tag

Steve Saleen, the Corona, California-based builder known for his modified Mustangs and S7 super car, is back with a newish sports car that will be priced in the $100,000 range.

A slick orange prototype of the Saleen 1, which is based on the Henrik Fisker-designed Artega GT, made its debut this week at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show and it looks really good up close too.

Saleen version of the mid-engine sports car bears an all-new body. A 2.5-liter turbo inline-four cylinder engine powers the S1 instead of the Artega GT’s Volkswagen-sourced 3.6-liter VR6.

It offers 450 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. The engine is mated to a standard six-speed manual transmission. A paddle-shifted automatic will be available as an option.

Saleen says the S1 can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 180 mph.

The company plans to build about 1,500 cars in North America before eventually shifting production to Jiangsu Saleen Automotive Technologies Group (JSAT) in China.

JSAT bought the remains of Artega GT when the company went bankrupt and provided the genesis of the Saleen 1.

The two-door sports car features a carbon-fiber body and weighs in at 2,685 pounds. It measures 171.5 x 76.3 x 46.9 inches (L x W x H) and the wheelbase is 97.5 inches according to the company.

Pre-orders are now being accepted with a $1,000 deposit and the production launch is expected in the summer of 2018.