2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Spied Winter Testing in Video

While both the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Range Rover Autobiography have towered over the premium luxury SUV market for the past few decades, upstarts like Bentley, and now Rolls-Royce, want a slice of the segment. The Bentayga and the forthcoming Cullinan SUVS were caught here testing somewhere in Sweden. Little is known about the Rolls-Royce and this is our first glimpse of what the impending SUV will look like while moving under its own power.

The video by Autoevolution provides us a few clues about the SUV as, while it’s under camouflage, details peak through the black and white psychedelic pattern. First off, the video provides our first clues as to just how large the Cullinan is as a Range Rover can be seen in tow with the Rolls-Royce convoy. Size can be summed up in one word; massive. From the video, it looks wider, taller, and bulkier than its British second cousin.

Underneath the camouflage, you can also see the Cullinan’s signature Rolls-Royce radiator grille and thin rectangular headlights. From the dips and ruts in the road, the Cullinan appears to be as soft as its Phantom and Ghost siblings in terms of ride quality, wafting over the humps and transmitting nothing back to the occupants.

Out back, the heavily cladded rear-end sports twin tailpipes, but, like its siblings, there’s almost no sound emitted from the engine, which is likely a version of the twin-turbocharged V-12 found in the Dawn, Wraith, and upcoming Phantom; the Phantom was among the Rolls-Royce convoy as well. In Wraith guise, the twin-turbo V-12 generates between 563 and 624 horsepower, the upper end of which would have the Cullinan best the Bentley Bentayga’s 600 horsepower, the Range Rover Sport SVR’s 550, and the Mercedes-AMG G65’s 621.

Besides these few gleaned details, we’re still fairly in the dark in terms of what Rolls-Royce will finally offer when the Cullinan goes on sale, likely at the beginning of 2018. Thus, we’re should see the production-ready Rolls-Royce Cullinan in the next few months, and with Frankfurt around the corner, we may see the Cullinan then. Check out the full video below.