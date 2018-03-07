2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman Model Debuts in Indiana

The truck wars continue—this time in Indianapolis, Indiana where the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman model was revealed.

It made its debut at the National Truck Equipment Association’s annual “The Work Truck Show.”

Pricing starts at $33,340 for the Tradesman, which is designed with small businesses, construction sites, and commercial fleets in mind.

“Ram launched the original Tradesman model in 2011, and our work truck customers have enjoyed Ram’s benchmark durability ever since,” said Mike Manley, Ram head, in a statement.

“Ram has the highest owner loyalty of any half-ton truck and the Ram 1500 Tradesman model will continue to deliver confidence for hard-working people who rely on it every day.”

Two cab styles and two bed lengths are available: Quad Cab or a Crew Cab with 6-foot, 4-inch bed and a Crew Cab with a short bed that measures 5-foot, 7-inches.

Under the hood, a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with a 48-volt eTorque hybrid system is standard. Optional powertrains include a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine or a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 with eTorque.

Rams claims that the Tradesman Quad cab models can tow up to 12,750 pounds and offer up to 2,300 pounds of payload—its four corner air suspension system helps to keep loads balanced too.

Standard goodies include a black grille, and black steel bumpers, cargo bed lamp, front and rear Frequency Response Damping (FRD) shock absorbers, halogen headlamps, and a locking tailgate.

Inside, standard basics include a choice of cloth or vinyl seats in black or Diesel Gray, Uconnect 5.0 infortainment system with a five-inch screen, a 12-volt auxiliary power outlet, three USB ports, and one auxiliary port.

There’s also a rear view camera, tilt and telescoping steering column, halogen headlamps, locking tailgate, power door locks, power windows, remote keyless entry, and a theft-deterrent system says Ram.

Pricing for the 2019 Ram 1500 lineup was announced this week and you can get them all right here.