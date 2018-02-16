Canada Gets an Exclusive 2019 Ram 1500 Sport Trim

Earlier this week, Texas once again got its own special version of the Ram pickup in the form of the 2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star edition. But us yanks can’t hog all the unique region-specific trims. At the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, our neighbors to the North debuted a 2019 Ram 1500 Sport, which will be exclusive to the Canadian market.

The Ram 1500 Sport gets unique styling that includes a monochromatic exterior treatment available in nine colors, black billet bar grille with big matte black Ram lettering, standard bi-LED headlights with black inner housings, black window trim, and blacked out badges. The Sport trim rides on standard black 20-inch alloy wheels, but Canadian customers can also choose 22-inch “Black Noise” wheels. Around back, the pickup has dual exhaust tips tucked under the bumper.

A 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 making 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque comes standard mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Sport is available in rear- or four-wheel drive and can be had in either Quad or Crew Cab configurations. The Sport also gets a unique interior that includes an all-black cabin with satin black chrome accents and a black headliner. The center stack gets a diamond plate look with real metal trim borrowed from the Ram 1500 Rebel, and the gauge cluster hood receives Diesel gray French accent stitching.

FCA says the exclusive pickup was designed for Canadian truck buyers, who helped make the last Sport trim the most popular light-duty Ram model in Canada. Pricing and fuel economy will be revealed at a later date, but if you live in the U.S., it doesn’t really matter anyway as you’ll have to lust after this truck from afar.