2019 Ram 1500 Priced Starting at $33,340
2019 Ram 1500 Priced Starting at $33,340

Tops out at $60,135 for a crew cab 4x4 V-8 Limited

The 2019 Ram 1500 is on its way to dealerships now, and FCA has just revealed that its next-gen full-size pickup truck starts at $33,340 including destination. That price gets you a quad cab 4×2 Tradesman with the base 3.6-liter V-6, $1,050 more than what you would have paid for a 2018 model in the same configuration.

So far, we’ve only heard about quad and crew cab models, but a regular cab body style is also likely on the way, potentially bringing the starting price closer to the $28,490 Ram charged for a base 2018 model. Springing for the long-wheelbase version of the Crew cab costs $300, and adding four-wheel drive will run you $3,500 on any model. If you want the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8, tack on an extra $1,195, or $1,995 for a Hemi with the new eTorque mild hybrid system.

The 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gets eTorque as standard, but won’t be available until later in the year. That means the cheapest Ram 1500 you’ll be able to buy at launch will be a Hemi-equipped quad cab 4×2 Tradesman at $34,535.

2019 Ram 1500 Limited interior

But of course, you could pay a lot more for a new Ram 1500 if you want. The current range-topper is the $60,135 crew cab 4×4 Limited with the eTorque V-8 and an upscale interior that includes a huge 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen. Below that is the Longhorn, offered only as a crew cab and starting at $51,840 for a V-6 model.

The midlevel Laramie starts at $41,140 for a quad cab 4×2 V-6 model, and the Bighorn starts at $37,340—a drop of $1,700 from last year’s model. The sporty, off-road-oriented Ram 1500 Rebel starts at $45,640 for a crew cab 4×2 model, which is slightly cheaper than last year—and for the first time, the Rebel will be available as a quad cab 4×4 for $46,340.

For 2019, Ram also lowered the price of the popular Ram Box in-bed cargo system from $1,295 to $995.

Check out the list below to see pricing for the 2019 Ram 1500’s various configurations. Prices given are for V-6 models and include destination.

 Model MSRP with Destination
Crew Tradesman 4X2 LWB $36,440
Crew Tradesman 4X2 $36,140
Crew Bighorn 4X2 LWB $40,340
Crew Bighorn 4X2 $40,040
Crew Rebel 4X2 $45,640
Crew Laramie 4X2 LWB $44,140
Crew Laramie 4X2 $43,840
Crew Longhorn 4X2 LWB $52,140
Crew Longhorn 4X2 $51,840
Crew Limited 4X2 LWB $54,640
Crew Limited 4X2 $54,340
Crew Tradesman 4X4 LWB $39,940
Crew Tradesman 4X4 $39,640
Crew Bighorn 4X4 LWB $43,840
Crew Bighorn 4X4 $43,540
Crew Rebel 4X4 $49,140
Crew Laramie 4X4 LWB $47,640
Crew Laramie 4X4 $47,340
Crew Longhorn 4X4 LWB $55,640
Crew Longhorn 4X4 $55,340
Crew Limited 4X4 LWB $58,140
Crew Limited 4X4 $57,840
Quad Tradesman 4×2 $33,340
Quad Bighorn 4×2 $37,340
Quad Laramie 4×2 $41,140
Quad Tradesman 4×4 $36,840
Quad Bighorn 4×4 $40,840
Quad Rebel 4×4 $46,340
Quad Laramie 4×4 $44,640