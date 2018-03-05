2019 Ram 1500 Priced Starting at $33,340

The 2019 Ram 1500 is on its way to dealerships now, and FCA has just revealed that its next-gen full-size pickup truck starts at $33,340 including destination. That price gets you a quad cab 4×2 Tradesman with the base 3.6-liter V-6, $1,050 more than what you would have paid for a 2018 model in the same configuration.

So far, we’ve only heard about quad and crew cab models, but a regular cab body style is also likely on the way, potentially bringing the starting price closer to the $28,490 Ram charged for a base 2018 model. Springing for the long-wheelbase version of the Crew cab costs $300, and adding four-wheel drive will run you $3,500 on any model. If you want the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8, tack on an extra $1,195, or $1,995 for a Hemi with the new eTorque mild hybrid system.

The 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gets eTorque as standard, but won’t be available until later in the year. That means the cheapest Ram 1500 you’ll be able to buy at launch will be a Hemi-equipped quad cab 4×2 Tradesman at $34,535.

But of course, you could pay a lot more for a new Ram 1500 if you want. The current range-topper is the $60,135 crew cab 4×4 Limited with the eTorque V-8 and an upscale interior that includes a huge 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen. Below that is the Longhorn, offered only as a crew cab and starting at $51,840 for a V-6 model.

The midlevel Laramie starts at $41,140 for a quad cab 4×2 V-6 model, and the Bighorn starts at $37,340—a drop of $1,700 from last year’s model. The sporty, off-road-oriented Ram 1500 Rebel starts at $45,640 for a crew cab 4×2 model, which is slightly cheaper than last year—and for the first time, the Rebel will be available as a quad cab 4×4 for $46,340.

For 2019, Ram also lowered the price of the popular Ram Box in-bed cargo system from $1,295 to $995.

Check out the list below to see pricing for the 2019 Ram 1500’s various configurations. Prices given are for V-6 models and include destination.