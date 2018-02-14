2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star Edition Drops in Dallas

Look out F-150 and Silverado—Ram revealed the 2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star edition deep in the heart of Texas at the 2018 Dallas Auto Show—on Valentine’s Day no less.

Ram describes its latest love letter as an “all-new version of the original Texas Truck.”

“The hard-working appeal of the Ram Lone Star has made it a favorite among Texas truck buyers,” said Mike Manley, Ram head, in a statement.

“Trucks are an important part of Texas life, and Ram trucks are proven to last. Ram’s long-lasting reliability has helped the Ram 1500 cement the highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup.”

Under the hood, the Lone Star packs a 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine or a 3.6-liter V-6 Pentastar engine with eTorque.

Ram’s top-selling Texas truck is available with a choice of 4×2 and 4×4 powertrains, Crew, and Quad Cab configurations and 5 ft.-7 in. and 6 ft.-4 in. bed lengths.

Aside from the “Lone Star” tailgate and interior badges—standard goodies include lots of chrome on the front and rear bumpers, door handles, grille, and 18-inch aluminum wheels. Fog lights, a 60/40-split rear bench seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls are also standard.

Ram also offers monochromatic “Sport” and “Black” appearance packages if you prefer a truck that’s not too shiny.

There are four interior trims to choose from with a choice of a six-passenger bench front or optional five-passenger bucket seats.

Additional options offered are an active level air suspension, electric-locking rear axle, blind spot monitoring, and 20-inch aluminum wheels.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star editions will go on sale before the first day of spring. They are built in Sterling Heights, Michigan, but are only on sale in state of Texas, buckaroos.