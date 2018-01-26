2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition Reaches for the Sky

Looking for a posh pickup truck with a badge that’s as big as a Texan’s belt buckle and features a fire branded glove box? The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition was made for you.

The upscale Ram Laramie Longhorn is packed with a wagonload of Southwestern-design-inspired icons to match your Stetson hat and fancy cowboy boots.

“The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn is a no-compromise luxury truck that delivers what buyers want most: strength, durability, technology, and efficiency,” said Mike Manley, Ram head in a statement.

“Wherever you look, whatever you touch, the Laramie Longhorn is filled with more craftsman-like details—including wood surfaces and 100 percent full-grain leather seats—than any other truck in the segment.”

The 1500 Laramie Longhorn crew-cab packs a 3.6-liter V-6 engine or a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 V-8. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Laramie Longhorn models sport two-tone RV Match Brown trim or monotone paint, premium LED headlamps and tail lamps, and big ass grilles.

Chrome bumpers, tow hooks, and side steps are standard. Two-tone color options complement the RV Match Walnut Brown and it all rolls on new 20- or optional 22-inch wheels.

Inside, there’s a hand-wrapped, full-grain leather dashboard, door-panel coverings, and armrests that make you feel right at home on the range. Choose between Mountain Brown/Light Mountain Brown and Black/Cattle Tan full leather seats with contrast piping.

The cabin gets alligator skin embossed covers the center console, instrument panel, seats, and door panel inserts. Softer touches include real barn-wood accents and the new wood-burned “Longhorn” branding mark on the glove box. Yee-haw.

Pricing for the package hasn’t been announced but Ram says it will be announced closer to its official launch in the spring.