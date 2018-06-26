2019 Ram 1500 Classic to Be Sold Alongside New Model

The next-generation Ram 1500 pickup went on sale earlier this year, but this doesn’t signal the end for the old model. The previous generation will soldier on as the Ram 1500 Classic, available in the fourth quarter of the year.

Buyers can choose from a wide selection of previous-gen models. The 1500 Classic is available in multiple cab configurations (Regular, Quad, and Crew) and bed sizes (8 feet; 6 feet 4 inches; and 5 feet 7 inches). There is also a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive and the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 or the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8. At a later date, the 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel will become available. Four trim levels are up for grabs: Tradesman, Express, Big Horn/Lone Star, and SSV. The model also wears “Classic” badging on the fenders.

By opting for the old model, customers won’t receive upgrades such as the revised eight-speed automatic, next-gen air suspension, and the new mild hybrid system that improves fuel economy. The new 2019 Ram 1500 also loses around 225 pounds from its predecessor thanks in part to a new frame made of 98 percent high-strength steel, improving rigidity for better handling.

Ram says the Classic is aimed at entry and commercial buyers. “As we launch the all-new 2019 Ram 1500, we didn’t want to walk away from a key part of the light-duty truck market,” said Ram boss Mike Manley in a recent statement.

The Classic will offer three new packages. Available on the Tradesman trim, Chrome Plus bundles together 17-inch wheels, chrome bumpers, a body-color upper front fascia, remote keyless entry, and carpet floor covering. Tradesman SXT brings chrome bumpers, a body-color front fascia, fog lamps, a 5-inch radio, 20-inch chrome wheels, and a dual exhaust on V-8 models. On the Express trim, there is a Black Accent package that includes black wheels, black headlight bezels, and black badges.

Pictured below is the all-new 2019 Ram 1500.