2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Spices Up Frankfurt with 550 Horsepower

When Porsche dropped details on its third-generation Cayenne SUV a few weeks ago, it neglected to mention one model: The high-performance Turbo variant. Now, at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the automaker gives us all we need to know about the 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo, including specs that would make some sports cars sweat.

The new Cayenne Turbo is powered by Porsche’s new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8, which makes the same 550 hp and 567 lb-ft of torque it does in the Panamera Turbo.

That marks an improvement of 30 hp and 14 lb-ft over the previous model, which packed a twin-turbo 4.8-liter V-8. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission, which routes power to all four wheels via the Porsche Traction Management all-wheel-drive system. This setup is good for 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds in standard trim, or 3.7 seconds with the Sport Chrono package that also raises top speed to 177 mph.

The Cayenne Turbo gets a unique exterior treatment that includes wider air inlets in the front fascia, a quad-tipped exhaust, and special 21-inch alloy wheels in a staggered fitment wrapped in 285/40 front and 315/35 rear tires.

The Turbo also receives LED headlights with projector lamps arranged in groups of four, a design theme found on only the highest-performance Porsche models. Like the standard Cayenne, the Turbo’s interior offers Porsche Advanced Cockpit 12.3-inch instrument cluster screen. The Turbo also gets 18-way adjustable seats with integrated headrests, a heated steering wheel, and heated seats all around as standard.

A new three-chamber air suspension with active shock absorbers increases handling ability and comfort. The system has six selectable height levels and five driving modes configured for on- and off-road performance. Further adding to its handling prowess are rear steering, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control roll stabilization, and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus systems.

A new Porsche Surface Coated Brake process covers the Cayenne Turbo’s cast-iron brake rotors with a layer of tungsten carbide to increase performance and resistance to wear, all while reducing brake dust. For more stopping power, carbon ceramic brakes are available.

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo arrives next fall and will be available to order in the U.S. this year. Better bring your piggy bank to the Porsche dealership, though, as the model will start at $125,650 with destination.