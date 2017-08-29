STUTTGART, Germany — Think about how much the 911 and Cayman/Boxster look alike, despite different engine placement, to all but the most devoted Porschephiles, and you’ve got the relationship between the new, third-generation Cayenne midsize sport/utility, until recently the brand’s bestseller, and the Macan compact sport/utility, current holder of that very important title. The new 2019 Porsche Cayenne looks pretty much like a stretched Macan.

Porsche unveiled the third-generation Cayenne at a gala celebration of its highly sporty sport/utility. Unless you’re among the most fanatical of brand fanatics who thinks real Porsches have flat-sixes in the rear—and damn, if they shouldn’t be air-cooled, at that—the new Cayenne will appeal to your desire to show the family how quickly this thing can schuss through the esses, what with the optional rear axle steering, which turns the rear wheels opposite the front at low speeds for a “shorter wheelbase,” and turns them with the front wheels at higher speeds for better stability and roadholding.

The 2019 Cayenne comes with a 3.0-liter single-turbo V-6 rated at 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet, and starts at $66,750, while the 2019 Cayenne S gets a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 rated at 440 horsepower and 406 pound-feet and a base price of $83,950. Both prices include the delivery charge, and both models go on sale in the U.S. in mid-2018.

There’s a 48-volt electrical system, though it wasn’t clear prior to the unveiling whether this form of mild hybrid power is standard or optional. Porsche says these are the two Cayenne models that will be available at-launch.

Porsche says the twin-turbo Cayenne S does 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds, or just 4.6 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono package, and covers the quarter-mile in 13.3 seconds (13.2 seconds with Sport Chrono). Top speed is 164 mph.

The 3.0-turbo Cayenne makes it from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, or 5.6 seconds with Sport Chrono, and covers the quarter-mile in 14.4 seconds, or 14.2 seconds with Sport Chrono, on to a top speed of 152 mph.

The only transmission is an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic, with “quicker response in the lower gears,” according to Porsche, and “intentionally long eighth gear for comfortable highway cruising.”

Both Cayenne and Cayenne S come standard with fully variable Porsche Traction Management all-wheel-drive. Driver-selectable transmission programming has settings for on-road (the default), mud, gravel, sand and rocks.

Most of the ’19 Cayenne’s exterior is made of aluminum, as is the floorpan assembly, front section and virtually all of the chassis components. “Intelligent use” of alloy and steel reduces the Cayenne’s overall weight up to 143 pounds, despite additional standard equipment. A lithium-ion starter battery saves 22 pounds.

The new Cayenne/Cayenne S is slightly longer, at 194 inches overall, compared to the second-generation model, but has the same 114-inch wheelbase. Cargo volume, which is what this Porsche is supposed to be all about, is up nearly 15 percent, to 27.19 cubic feet, the automaker says.

The 2019 Cayenne is the first Porsche SUV to use staggered-width front and rear tires, ranging from 19 inches to 21 inches in diameter, for better on-road dynamics. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), with variable damping, is standard in Cayenne S and optional on Cayenne. The optional air suspension is now a three-chamber design, with increased air volume for more granular calibration.

Optional Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control adds anti-roll bars controlled by the 48-volt electrical system. Equip your new Cayenne/Cayenne S with all these chassis features and 4D Chassis Control, which made its debut in the new Panamera, analyze their data in real time.

The Sport Chrono package available in both Cayennes features normal, sport and sport-plus buttons, as well as a sport response button that sets the engine and transmission at their most performance-oriented mapping for 20 seconds at a time.

Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes “remain the top system,” the automaker says, though it also will offer a new Porsche Surface Coated Brake (yes, there’s an abbreviation for this, too: PSCB). They are cast-iron discs with tungsten-carbide coating to increase friction and cut brake wear and dust. Less time spent cleaning your 20- and 21-inch wheels, the only front/rear size combo available with PSCB.

While the 2019 Porsche Cayenne’s exterior evokes the Macan, the new model’s interior takes its cues from the new third-generation Panamera sedan. The Cayenne comes with a 12.3-inch full high-definition touchscreen with touch and voice controls, standard Porsche Connect Plus, and two seven-inch full HD instrument panel displays, including a central analog tachometer. There’s Night Vision Assist, Lane Change Assist, Lane Keep Assist with traffic sign recognition and traffic jam assist, for when driving the Cayenne yourself gets to be too much.

There’s Park Assist with Surround View, and Porsche Inno Drive with adaptive cruise control available. Bose and Burmeister audio systems are available, and Porsche will offer an Off-Road Precision App via Connect Plus to help map your way through that off-road passage you’ve been meaning to drive.