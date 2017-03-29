2019 Porsche 911 Spied at the Nurburgring

After months spent in the frozen tundras of Northern Europe, it appears that Porsche is taking a break from its cold-weather testing of the upcoming 992 generation of the legendary 911. Caught amongst the tourists and other production prototypes, Porsche has traded the snow for Germany’s Nurburgring Nordschliefe, the natural hunting grounds of the Porsche 911.

As we’ve seen in previous spy shots, the forthcoming 911 won’t see a drastic evolutionary change, but rather the gradual development Porsche’s most famous car has been known for. The headlights, front fascia, rear fascia, side skirts and body panels, and wheels are all slightly different than the 991 generation. Where the new car is truly different than the current 911 is in the tail section.

There, the 992 receives a new integrated rear wing as well as a very Mission E/Battlestar Galatica Cylon-esque rear brake light that spans the entirety of the 911’s rear haunches. Underneath the cladded rear fascia, we also get a hint that this could be the upgraded Carrera S or possibly the redesigned 911 Turbo we spied just a few weeks ago as it sports quad tailpipes, a signature exhaust for Porsche’s sportier models.

Unfortunately, we weren’t able to capture the 992 moving in video format to gauge just how fast this next-gen sports car will be once it debuts. However, it seems that before Porsche left the arctic, one intrepid videographer caught the 992 testing in the snow and gives us the first taste of what the 992 911 will sound like under acceleration.

We’re eager to see what changes Porsche has prescribed for the next-geneartion of its iconic sports car. In the meantime, check out the video of the car below and click through all the spy shots from its Nurburgring adventure.