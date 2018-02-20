2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Starts at $188,550

Ready for more? A more powerful Porsche 911 based on the GT3 will make its debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Weissach is unleashing the 2019 911 GT3 RS in Switzerland next month. The GT3 RS packs a 4-liter six-cylinder engine that churns out 520 hp and 346 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed PDK transmission.

Porsche claims a 0 to 60 mph sprint in a blistering 3.0 seconds. That’s 0.2 seconds quicker than the current 911 GT3 with PDK and 0.1 seconds quicker than the previous 911 GT3 RS.

The new road-legal 911 GT3 RS has a top track speed of 193 mph and a fixed carbon-fiber rear wing to help keep it from flying away.

To keep weight down, its larger front and rear fascia are made of polyurethane, the front trunk lid and fenders are carbon fiber, and the roof is made of magnesium.

Porsche says its wing and rear diffuser produces more than twice as much down force as the regular 911 GT3 at 124 mph.

Inside gets an Alcantara steering wheel and bucket seats with carbon fiber reinforced backrests.

The rear and side windows are made from lightweight glass and other lightweight materials are employed to help save weight. Rear seats are tossed as well as sound installation for more savings.

Standard goodies include Porsche Active Suspension Management, active engine mounts, rear axle steering, and a fully variable electronic locking rear differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus.

The GT3 RS features new helper springs at the front axle, in addition to the rear and Porsche says the ride height, toe, camber, caster, and sway bar settings of the suspension can be adjusted for the driver.

It rolls on 20-inch wheels and ultra-high performance tires with large cross-drilled gray cast iron rotors.

An optional Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake system is available along with a Weissach Package for $18,000 to help reduce weight from the car and your wallet by at least another 13 pounds.

Optional forged magnesium wheels can help shed another 25 pounds and adds an additional $13,000 to the price tag.

When equipped with these options, Porsche says the weight of the 911 GT3 RS drops to svelte 3,153 pounds.

You can order the 2019 911 GT3 RS now and it is expected to reach dealers in the fall.