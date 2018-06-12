2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder Spied in the Wild

It’s almost summer, but you don’t need a reason to go topless—any time of year is good for us. Our spies recently caught a blacked out 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder out for a delightful day of testing. Rough life, right?

The all-new Boxster Spyder is rumored to pack a 4.0-liter flat-six nabbed from the Porsche 911 GT3 and detuned from 500 hp to around 430 hp. That should be quick and is guarantied to blow out whatever hairs are left on your head.

We are keeping our fingers crossed on that version, but it will likely pack a 3.8-liter flat six with 375 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque from the last Boxster Spyder. We should know more soon as the drop-top is expected to make its debut this summer.

In the meantime, feast your eyeballs on the gallery below.