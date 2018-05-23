2019 Nissan Altima Edition One Receives Cosmetic Upgrades

The 2019 Nissan Altima made its debut earlier this year at the 2018 New York auto show with a host of upgrades, including a new VC-Turbo engine that replaces the old V-6. Now, Nissan has announced it will offer a limited Edition One model based on the Altima VC-Turbo, complete with cosmetic tweaks and a free concierge service.

The Edition One sports 19-inch dark gray alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, external ground lighting, illuminated kick plates, and unique badges. For the first three years of ownership, buyers have access to the Edition One Nissan Concierge without charge. This service provides an assistant that can help with dinner reservations or event ticket purchases inside the vehicle or via smartphone.

The limited-edition model receives the same equipment as the top-of-the-line Altima Platinum VC-Turbo. This means buyers will receive leather-appointed seats, a Bose premium sound system, and a moonroof in addition to the four-cylinder variable compression turbo engine that makes 248 hp. It also comes with ProPilot, a feature that helps drivers navigate stop-and-go traffic on the highway.

Nissan will start taking reservations for the entire 2019 Altima lineup starting on June 15. Those who register for an Edition One can pick one of the following gifts: a Series 3 Apple Watch, Amazon Echo Show plus Amazon Prime membership, or Bose Soundlink Revolve+ with an Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon Prime membership. For regular pre-ordered Altimas, buyers have the choice between an Amazon Echo Spot, Bose Soundlink Revolve plus Amazon Echo Dot, or wireless Apple AirPod headphones.

The 2019 Nissan Altima arrives this fall at dealerships nationwide.