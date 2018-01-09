2019 Mini Hardtop and Convertible Arrive Ahead of Detroit

The refreshed 2019 Mini Hardtop and Convertible don’t appear all that different, but look closer and you’ll find some cool new touches that add to their bubbly personality. Making their debut at the 2018 Detroit auto show, the 2019 Mini Hardtop and Convertible will be the first to feature some new design cues that will eventually find their way to other Mini vehicles. Up front there are minimal changes, which include slightly modified headlights and Mini’s new logo. The rest appears similar to the pre-refresh vehicle until you get to the rear end, where the Hardtop and Convertible receive new LED taillights featuring a Union Jack pattern.

Inside, the 2019 Mini Hardtop and Convertible get a few design touches, such as Malt Brown Chesterfield leather upholstery (Hardtop only) and an available piano black interior trim with a Union Jack that lights up in the same color as the ambient lighting. As with all Mini models, you can customize the Hardtop and Convertible extensively from the inside out with features such as puddle lights and LED door sill finishers. Mini also allows you to get even more involved with personalizing your vehicle via the Mini Yours Customized programs, which allows owners to get their cars exactly as they want them and even add retrofit products that they can customize themselves.

On the tech front, the 2019 Mini Hardtop and Convertible now come standard with a 6.5-inch screen and Bluetooth. An optional 8.8-inch touchscreen with navigation is available along with Apple CarPlay integration. New tech features include a wireless device charging pad integrated into the center armrest, a second USB port, and 4G LTE connectivity.

A personal mobility assistant feature has been added to the Mini Connected app. This allows owners to access calendar entries and contacts and plan routes based on current traffic flow. Additionally, there’s a send-to-car function that allows owners to send directions to the vehicle’s navigation system. Remote services, on the other hand, shows vehicle location and fuel levels and allow owners to lock and unlock the car, flash its headlights, honk the horn, and turn on the climate control. A new service called Mini Find Mate makes its debut on the 2019 Hardtop and Convertible. It allows owners to tag objects and show their location on a smartphone or the car’s main screen.

Expect the same powertrain options to be offered with the base Cooper Hardtop and Convertible retaining a 134-hp 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder engine paired to a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. Cooper S models should return with a 189-hp 2.0-liter turbo-four paired to the same six-speed manual or automatic as the base model. At the top of the lineup, the John Cooper Works Hardtop and Convertible offer a sportier suspension setup and a more powerful 228-hp 2.0-liter turbo-four with a standard six-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic.