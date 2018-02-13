2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Arrives in Style

Valentine’ s Day comes early this year for S-Class lovers. The 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class was revealed ahead of its world premiere at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show next month. It goes on sale in the U.S. in the late summer if you are looking to trade in last year’s model.

The top Mercedes model gets a new grille with vertical struts, optional two-tone paint, and more flavors for 2019.

Mercedes says a pinstriped suit was the inspiration for the new grille—the same one that inspired the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 we saw at the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S 560 4Matic packs a 4.0-liter twin turbo V-8 engine that delivers 463 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. It has the same specs as the 2018 model and also has a claimed 0-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds.

Also like last year’s model, the 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 packs a 6.0-liter V-12 engine that offers 621 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. It has a peppy claimed 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds.

The new models roll on 20-inch multi-spoke wheels that are available in three exciting variants. An optional two-tone paint treatment is available in nine color combinations with a double clear coat—a must for fashion conscious S-Class fans.

Inside, there are two new exclusive color combos: Armagnac Brown/Black and Savanna Beige/Black. Black Nappa leather is available in a choice of copper, gold, or silver top stitching.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is 215 inches long and has a wheelbase of 132.5 inches. It exceeds the long-wheelbase S-Class sedan by almost 10-inches in both dimensions and lucky rear passengers get even more legroom to stretch out in.

Executive seats are standard as well as extended interior ambient lighting in the rear cabin to set the mood.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but last year’s Mercedes-Maybach S 560 4Matic starts at $168,600 and the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 starts at $198,700. Expect to pay a bit more than that for the 2019s.