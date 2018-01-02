2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Teased Ahead of Detroit Debut

The new 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class makes its world premiere this month at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

More than 300,000 Geländewagens have been sold since the iconic vehicle made its original debut back in 1979. The boxy SUV has remained roughly the same over the years with subtle and minor upgrades—until now.

Mercedes released a new teaser video on YouTube that opens like a “Godzilla” movie trailer with a dramatic score and lots of quick shots of a vintage G-Wagen.

The one-minute video opens on a prehistoric lake with a water bug trapped in amber. The camera sinks deeper into an amber filled lake while the January 15, 2018, date is teased along with more insects and the words “stronger than time” flashing on screen.

The camera lens continues to plunge and pan across what looks like an original G-Class that’s suspended in a giant cube of amber. It all ends with the tagline: “The DNA lives on.”

We don’t get to see what the new exterior looks like yet—unless it’s a retro carbon copy of the original G-Class—but we imagine it won’t stray too far from the iconic looks of its predecessors.

However, we do know that the cabin’s interior has received a major upgrade, along with plenty of state of the art driver-assist safety technology.

It is also roomier, and front legroom increased by 1.5 inches, while legroom in the rear is up a whopping 5.9 inches. Also, shoulder width is increased by 1.5 inches in the front and 1.1 inches in the rear.

The cubic rear cargo space is about the same as the previous model, and the rear seats can fold 60/40/100. There are more cup holders and storage space throughout the cabin.

We’ll know more about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class when it finally makes its debut January 15 in Detroit.