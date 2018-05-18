2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Begins Production

Mercedes-Benz announced this week that the second-generation G-Class has officially entered production in Graz, Austria.

The G-Class has been built by Magna Steyr ever since its launch in 1979. The new version is no exception, and it’s being made primarily by hand at the facility.

Over the course of 39 years, Magna Steyr has built more than 300,000 copies of the formidable G-Wagen. In 2017, when more than 22,000 units were sold, the U.S. and Germany were the most important sales markets, according to Mercedes.

We recently had the chance to drive the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and we were impressed with the updates. Now with an independent front control-arm suspension setup and electric power steering, handling and ride quality have improved. We reported the new G-Class maintains the same ruggedness of the previous iteration, including body roll and understeer, but it takes higher speeds to encounter these issues compared to its predecessor. Inside the cabin, the G-Class receives modern driver assist and safety technology for the first time.

The model is expected to arrive in the U.S. late this year. Prices will be announced closer to launch.