2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Teased Once More Before Debut

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class has been teased once more ahead of its official debut at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show via a short video. This time, more design cues have been revealed including part of its front fascia and its familiar fastback roofline, which gives it a coupe-like silhouette.

One of the key exterior design cues revealed is the 2019 CLS’ headlights, which has been clearly influenced by Mercedes’ recent concept cars including the compact Concept A-Class sedan. Some of the other key details include the stylized radiator grille with its large three-pointed star emblem flanked by two chrome strips and mesh type pattern surrounding it, putting it in line with the rest of Mercedes-Benz’s sporty vehicles. The CLS-Class’ familiar swoopy roofline is also revealed, which should help keep it distinctive and stylish. Out back, the car features thinner taillight clusters, which are also found in C-Class, E-Class, and S-Class coupes and cabriolets.

Expect the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class to feature a range of new engines, including a 3.0-liter I-6 in supercharged, turbocharged, and electrified guises. In addition to the standard suspension, the 2019 CLS-Class will also offer two types of air suspensions with one featuring Mercedes’ Air Body Control system that’s been tuned for improved handling.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class will make its official debut at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show. U.S.-spec models are expected to arrive in July of 2018.