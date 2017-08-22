2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Prototype Sheds More Plastic Cladding

Mercedes-AMG is racing closer to the production reveal for the upcoming 2019 GT 4 super fastback. The four-door sport sedan is inspired by the two-seat AMG GT coupe, but offers the added option of bringing along two more passengers along for a ride.

AMG’s prototype dropped a lot of the bulky camouflage it wore when it was last caught back in the spring. It is now much easier to see the lines of the sport sedan beneath the black and white wrap.

It shares a lot of its styling and muscular proportions with the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept we saw at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year—minus the high tech mirror cams, of course.

Under the hood, it could use a powertrain similar to the concept’s hybrid 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 setup.

Up front, the vertical chrome bars of the Panamericana grille have been blacked-out with matte paint and it is flanked by a new set of LED headlights.

You can also see its sculpted body panels, flared fenders, and low-slung, glass-covered roofline.

Around back, the prototype shares its taillights with the AMG GT coupe, but sports quad exhaust tips instead of the two-door’s twin tips.

The rear wing is still under wraps, but you can see it above the trunk lid. It can even be seen in action, rising several inches above the deck.

The AMG exclusive shares its basic body with the CLS-class and is expected to ride on the MRA platform of the new E-Class.

Expect to see a production version of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4 as early as next month at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.