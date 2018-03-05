2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan Debuts in Geneva

A refreshed 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan made its global debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. For starters, the entry-level four-door receives a mild facelift, sculpted front and rear bumpers, and a decent bump in power.

Under the hood, a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine now makes 385 hp (up 23 hp) and 384 lb-ft of torque. The V-6 is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission with 4Matic all-wheel drive.

AMG claims the new C43 has an estimated 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds and a limited top speed of 130 mph.

“As the most successful model series for Mercedes-AMG, the C-Class family in all its facets has made a major contribution to our corporate success. One major component in this success story was the implementation of the 43-series of models, which have thrilled our customers worldwide since the market launch in 2015,” said says Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG chairman, in a statement.

“The high demand and positive feedback have encouraged us to sharpen up not only the appearance of the facelift, but also its performance, efficiency and sportiness in true AMG style.”

The car now has five Dynamic Select modes that includes “Comfort,” “Sport,” “Sport+” “Individual,” and “Slippery”—the latest, which is identified by a snowflake symbol.

Outside, the C43 sports a new AMG radiator grille with twin louver in matt iridium silver. It also gets side air curtains in the front bumper and a silver chrome front splitter.

Around back there’s a sleek spoiler lip on the trunk lid, round twin tailpipe trim in high-gloss chrome, and a rear bumper diffuser.

Inside, the C43 receives a new Nappa leather AMG steering wheel, leather seats, Dinamica microfiber in black with red topstitching, aluminum sports pedals with black studs, and Natural Grain Black Ash Wood and Brushed Aluminum trim. Other standard doodads include a black roof liner, red seat belts, and a 10.25-inch media display.

After the Geneva motor show, the AMG C43 Sedan is expected to arrive in U.S. dealerships by the end of the year. Pricing should be announced closer to that date.