2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Gets 26 More Horses

We pretty much already knew Mazda was giving the Miata more power. A Japanese car magazine, Car Watch, reviewed an updated Miata with 181 hp earlier this month. Now, Mazda has confirmed that the U.S.-spec Miata will also receive this sweet upgrade.

The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata will deliver 181 hp from its 2.0-liter engine, up from 155 hp. Torque has increased from 148 lb-ft to 151 lb-ft, and Mazda is promising a richer torque curve throughout the entire rev range. Redline has jumped from 6,800 rpm to 7,500 rpm.

To achieve better performance, Mazda implemented a number of mechanical changes. These include lighter pistons and connecting rods, as well as reconfigured intake ports and higher-pressure fuel injectors for improved efficiency. The engine’s increased valve opening angle and valve lift height, as well as the increased inner diameter of the exhaust manifold, help reduce exhaust loss. Like we learned earlier this month, the Miata will receive a low inertia, dual-mass flywheel that promises to improve smoothness and responsiveness over the previous single-mass flywheel.

The improvements don’t stop there. Mazda also increased the transmission’s final drive ratio from 3.454 to 3.583. Meanwhile, a new exhaust system promises to improve the Miata’s sound.

Mazda will add new safety features to the docket. Finally, the Miata gets a new, standard rearview camera. Newly available features include Traffic Sign Recognition and Smart City Brake Support, which helps drivers avoid frontal collisions at low speeds.

Other updates include an available brown canvas soft top and new black metallic 17-inch wheels. Mazda also says the doors are now easier to open. Peek inside and you’ll notice Mazda revised the cup holders and seat levers. A big upgrade is the car’s new telescoping steering wheel, which can adjust more than 1.6 inches.

Despite all the new equipment, Mazda managed to keep weight gains to a minimum. An aluminum steering shaft replaces the previous steel unit. Thanks to small counteractive measures like these, the car has plumped up just 7 pounds from the previous model.

The 2019 Miata goes on sale this fall in the U.S. More information, including prices, will be announced closer to the launch date.