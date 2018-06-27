2019 Lincoln Nautilus Priced from $41,335

Lincoln has released a configurator for the Nautilus, formerly known as the MKX. With a new name, new four-cylinder base engine, and a new eight-speed transmission, the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus receives a price bump from its predecessor.

The refreshed midsize crossover starts at $41,335, more than $1,300 over the starting price of the MKX. The Cadillac XT5 is priced similarly to the Nautilus at $41,590, before available incentives.

Standard features on the Nautilus include a Sync 3 infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a hands-free power liftgate, and 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster. Stepping up to the Reserve brings the starting price up to $45,540. This model features LED foglamps, navigation, and luxury leather seats.

At $49,870, the Nautilus Reserve brings along standard heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic roof with power sunshade, 20-inch aluminum wheels, and a Revel audio system with 13 speakers.

The Black Label sits at the top of the lineup with a starting price of $57,890. Included are Venetian leather seats with embroidered Black Label insignia, a 19-speaker Revel audio system, and 21-inch aluminum wheels.

Black Label buyers also receive access to unique interior themes and materials, complimentary anytime car washes, and a pickup and delivery service when the vehicle needs maintenance. With all the boxes checked, the Nautilus Black Label can easily exceed $65,000.

For 2019, the midsize crossover introduced a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder EcoBoost engine. This engine, producing 245 hp, replaces the old 3.7-liter V-6 as the standard choice. But the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 remains optional, making 335 hp.

When equipped with the upgraded engine, the base Nautilus Select goes for $47,610, the Reserve starts at $51,940, and the Black Label costs $59,960.

Check out the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus configurator here.

Source: Lincoln via Automotive News (Subscription required)