2019 Lincoln MKC Gets a Sexier Mug and Loses Its Wings

Not content to let the 2018 Navigator dominate its news cycle, Lincoln is rolling out a facelift for the MKC compact crossover next week at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. For 2019, the Lincoln MKC gets a much-needed new grille, automatic emergency braking, collision pedestrian avoidance, and standard pickup and delivery services.

Under the hood of the small SUV remains the choice of a 245-hp 2.0-liter turbo-four or a 285-hp 2.3-liter one.

All-wheel-drive is offered on both engines, either of which can also tow up to 3,000 pounds when properly equipped, we are told.

“Our redesigned Lincoln MKC offers style, substance and technologies that create an effortless ownership experience,” says Kumar Galhotra, Lincoln president, in a release.

“We recognize it takes a lot to attract a buyer from other luxury competitors, but the Lincoln MKC has that kind of appeal and, we believe that the new MKC will capture even more luxury clients.”

The most noticeable difference between this model and last year’s version is the new signature grille that replaces the weird, wing-shaped one. LED headlights flank the new grille and rear end receives chrome highlights.

Inside, the cabin gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay-friendly SYNC 3 infotainment system with plenty of Wi-Fi and USB ports throughout. Optional goodies include heated and cooling seats, a panoramic roof, and more if you opt for the recommended Black Label trim.

There are three Black Label themes available—Modern Heritage, featuring seats in Vianca White Venetian leather finished with Argento wood accents; Indulgence, featuring Venetian leather and Alcantara with accents from rich Ziricote wood; and Center Stage, which sports Jet Black Venetian leather with a diamond-L perforation pattern on the Alcantara and seats finished with stitched Foxfire Red piping.

Black Label membership privileges include annual vehicle detailing, anytime carwashes, and access to a curated list of restaurants. Lincoln MKC Reserve models are also available and feature a rich Rialto Green cabin with black ash wood accents.

For 2019 MKCs, there is also a standard pickup and delivery service that allows owners to have their vehicles picked up for dealership service. It also provides a complimentary loaner vehicle while you wait.

The 2019 Lincoln MKC will be available this summer. Pricing hasn’t been announced but considering current prices, it should start at around $35,000 and go up from there.